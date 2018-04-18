€15 million plans for former Kilkenny orphanage revealed

Plans to develop the former St Josephs Orphanage in Kilkenny have been revealed.

The site was sold in December and the new owners have announced it will be known as The Village Campus.

A group of people are involved in the plans including local property agent Fran Grincell.

Around €15million euro will be spent providing accomodation, a theatre, a language school and a music school on the campus.

Fran told KCLR Live that people will be delighted to see the site opened up with a huge plaza created and underground parking for around 120 cars.