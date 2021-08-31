€2.1million worth of suspected cannabis seized in Co Laois

A man’s being questioned by Gardaí following a €2.1million worth of cannabis in Co Laois.

121kilogrammes of the drug were seized following a search operation yesterday (Monday).

The finding was made after Gardai in Portlaoise responded to a report of unusual activity on a rural road in Emo.

They searched a storage facility there, and the surrounding areas, and discovered the suspected packaged cannabis herb, which had been concealed in boxes of vegetables.

A man in his twenties was arrested at the scene and is being questioned at Portlaoise Gardai station