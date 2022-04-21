€200,000+ coming to four sites in Carlow and Kilkenny under Community Monuments Fund

We need to preserve the past.

So says a North Kilkenny councillor after four sites locally have between them been allocated more than €200,000 under the Community Monuments Fund.

Heritage Minister and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan has announced €85,000 each to restore the medieval bell tower at Clomantagh Church and Dunkitt Church with €26,200 for Grangefertagh Church and Graveyard and over €6,600 for Ballymoon Castle close to Bagenalstown.

Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh has been telling KCLR News that such funding is hugely important.