€200,000+ coming to four sites in Carlow and Kilkenny under Community Monuments Fund
A local councillor says such funding's important
We need to preserve the past.
So says a North Kilkenny councillor after four sites locally have between them been allocated more than €200,000 under the Community Monuments Fund.
Heritage Minister and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan has announced €85,000 each to restore the medieval bell tower at Clomantagh Church and Dunkitt Church with €26,200 for Grangefertagh Church and Graveyard and over €6,600 for Ballymoon Castle close to Bagenalstown.
Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh has been telling KCLR News that such funding is hugely important.