€2,000,000 allocated for the Technological University for the South East

€2,000,000 has been allocated for the Technological University for the South East.

Ministers Joe McHugh and Mary Mitchell O’Connor announced total funding today of €14,200,000 under the Higher Education Authority.

The merger of IT Carlow and Waterford IT is still in the works with an application expected to be submitted in the coming months.

While visiting Kilkenny today Minister Joe McHugh told KCLR News “The process is ongoing for the South East for university status, Minister John Halligan’s working very closely on that along with Mary Mitchell O’Connor and what we need to do is to ensure that whatever steps that need to be taken to ensure whether it’s research or, you know, there is a process there, this money will enable both these ITs to start moving in the right direction”.

Separately IT Carlow and St Patrick’s College in Carlow are to share in €600,000 under the fund.