€2,243,343 is on the way to our two counties under the Local Improvement Scheme.

€40 million’s been announced by Minister Heather Humphreys for repairs and improvement works on non-public rural roads and laneway across the country.

Kilkenny’s getting €1.3million with close to a million for Carlow.

Minister Humphreys says; “I am delighted to announce record funding of €40 million for the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS), which will improve hundreds of rural roads and laneways across the country. LIS is a critical source of funding for small non-public roads not normally maintained by local authorities. It’s a fantastic scheme under which the homeowners and farmers who use the lane make a small local contribution and the Government provides the balance of funding to ensure that people can access their homes and farms on good quality surfaces.

She adds; “I am also amending the LIS criteria so that only one herd number will be required for a valid LIS application. Up to now, two herd numbers were required to be using the lane. I am making this change in response to feedback I have received from local representatives and it will ensure that more families can now qualify for the scheme. I am also aware that Local Authorities need to carry out LIS works when weather conditions are favorable. In recognition of this and in order to help local authorities better plan their work programmes, I am providing greater flexibility so that Local Authorities can use their allocation throughout 2024 and 2025.”

Fianna Fáil Deputy for Carlow and Kilkenny John McGuinness had the following reaction for KCLR News;

Eligible roads under the Local Improvement Scheme are:

· non-public roads that provide access to parcels of land of which at least 2 are owned or occupied by different persons, one of which must be for agricultural/harvesting purposes;

· provide access for agricultural / harvesting purposes (including turf or seaweed) for two or more persons.; or

· non-public roads leading to important community amenities such as graveyards, beaches, piers, mountains, etc.

Non-eligible roads include:

· roads leading to commercial enterprises

The financial contribution provided by the household/landowner is set at:

· 10% of the estimated cost for eligible roads with up to and including five households/landowners, and

· 15% for those roads with six or more households/landowners.

The maximum amount that any household/landowner is required to contribute is capped at €1,200.