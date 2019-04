€230,000 worth of drugs have been seized in Carlow.

The Kilkenny/Carlow Burglary Response Unit carried out a checkpoint on Wednesday afternoon in Ballon where they stopped and searched a car under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Eight largec vacuum-packed bags were found containing suspected amphetamine.

A man was arrested and is being held in Carlow Garda Station under section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.