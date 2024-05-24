A quarter of a million euro’s been allocated to 145 groupings across Carlow and Kilkenny under the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Local Enhancement Programme.

Carlow gets €123,316 for 79 groupings with €135,222 earmarked for 66 across Kilkenny. (Breakdown below).

The funding will provide capital supports essential for the many small community groups and organisations, particularly those who serve disadvantaged areas in rural and urban areas.

Minister Heather Humphreys said; “The Local Enhancement Programme is about giving a helping hand to our local groups and clubs, who are the building blocks of Irish community life.”

“I want to congratulate the successful applicants and to thank them for the vital work they do in providing services in their local communities”

“These grants will help thousands of community organisations, clubs, men’s and women’s sheds, youth centres and parish halls, to continue to provide their valuable services to the people in their areas.”

“Supporting local communities to shape their future is a key focus of the Government’s rural development policy, ‘Our Rural Future’. The funding I am announcing today will ensure that important work can continue to be delivered by communities on the ground and I’m delighted that every single county will benefit.”

While Minister Joe O’Brien said; “The Local Enhancement Programme 2024 provides vital support to community groups in order to help them improve their facilities. It supports small-scale funding for projects which range from purchasing IT equipment to minor renovations to buildings. Ultimately the Programme responds to local needs.”

“These investments allow community groups to carry out the invaluable work they do on behalf of others in local areas throughout the country. The impact of the Local Enhancement Programme is considerable.”