€250,000 has been made available for a new health initiative in the South East, aimed at tackling healthcare inequalities for members of the travelling community.

The HSE’s Dublin and South East health region was one of two awarded funding to deliver the Brighter Beginnings initiative, alongside the West and North West region.

The programme will support Traveller families to engage with the services offered through the HSE National Healthy Childhood Programme.

Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, and Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said that it was welcome news for the region.

“The foundations for a healthy life are laid from before birth,” she said, adding that “sometimes, Traveller children miss out on the routine maternity and childhood interventions that protect them in childhood. Vaccines, newborn screenings, developmental checks are all services that many of us take for granted, but which still remain out of reach for some groups, sometimes with devastating consequences.”

She concluded by noting that “If we are to improve overall population health, we must work to break down the barriers that still exist for marginalised groups when accessing healthcare. Brighter Beginnings aims to achieve this, by offering culturally appropriate solutions that will support Traveller parents to engage with services for the benefit of their children. Critically, the initiative will be delivered in partnership with Traveller organisations.”