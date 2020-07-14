€281,000 invested in plan to save Visual Theatre

A huge investment is being made by Carlow County Council to save Visual.

The theatre had been threatened with imminent closure due to a massive tax bill owed to Revenue.

The local authority are providing a €281,000 loan to save the local arts centre .

It’ll have to be repaid in annual installments of €20,000 over the next 14 years.

Local Councillor Willie Quinn says their successful negotiations with Revenue mean the theatre will stay open for now.

“It would be an awful shame if it had to close down, but in fairness to the elected representatives and the management team, we were able to find the €281,000 that the Revenue Commissioners were looking for” Councillor Quinn told KCLR News. “In total they were looking for €881,000 but in negotiations we brought that down, which made a big difference.”