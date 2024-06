€285,000 euro worth of drugs and a gun have been seized in Laois.

It followed the search of a property in Portlaoise shortly before 3 o’clock last Sunday afternoon, as part of Operation Tara, targeting drug-trafficking networks.

Large quantities of suspected cannabis herb, cocaine and MDMA, along with a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition, were seized.

A man aged in his forties was arrested at the scene and taken to a Garda station in the Eastern Region, where he can be held for up to a week.