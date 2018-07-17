€29 Million for Six Flood Relief Schemes in Kilkenny

€29 million euro’s been promised to Kilkenny for six flood relief schemes in the county.

Minister Kevin “Boxer” Moran has pledged the cash at a special in-committee meeting at County Hall this morning with an eight year programme of works expected to start in September.

Once finished they will provide flood protection to over 360 properties.

Speaking exclusively to KCLR News Minister Moran said two engineers will also be employed by Kilkenny County Council to deliver the schemes.

Meanwhile, Cllr Andrew McGuinness, who chaired the meeting, outlined the breakdown of the monies as follows: