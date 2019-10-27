€3.5 million announced for new gym and sports facility at Kilkenny’s army barracks

A fund of €3.5 million euro has been announced for a new gym and multi-sports facility at Kilkenny’s Army Barracks.

The contracts for construction have already been signed so it’s hoped building will start soon.

The Minister for Defence has announced the multi-million euro facility will be going ahead at James Stephens Barracks as soon as possible.

The project went out for tender earlier this year and the contract has now been awarded to Kevin Moore Limited.

It will consist of a double-height sports hall with a two-storey building attached.

This will house a reception area, office, stores, changing rooms, and a fitness suite.

Minister Paul Kehoe says, when it’s all built, it will modernise and enhance the training, operational and accommodation facilities available to members of the Defence Forces there.

The sports hall will also be used for passing-out parades, inspections, and addresses.