€3,000 worth of drugs & associated paraphernalia seized following separate searches at two houses in Carlow

Close to €3,000 worth of drugs & associated paraphernalia’s been found at two houses in Carlow.

The Divisional Drugs Unit and Carlow Detective Branch searched one home under warrant and discovered over €2,000 worth of cocaine and items consistent with the sale and supply of drugs – all were seized.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Meanwhile, a further €980 worth of cocaine was seized in a separate search of another premises, also in Carlow.