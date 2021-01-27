KCLR NewsNews & Sport

€3,000 worth of drugs & associated paraphernalia seized following separate searches at two houses in Carlow

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 27/01/2021

Close to €3,000 worth of drugs & associated paraphernalia’s been found at two houses in Carlow.

The Divisional Drugs Unit and Carlow Detective Branch searched one home under warrant and discovered over €2,000 worth of cocaine and items consistent with the sale and supply of drugs  – all were seized.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Meanwhile, a further €980 worth of cocaine was seized in a separate search of another premises, also in Carlow.

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 27/01/2021