€3,000 worth of suspected cannabis seized in separate cars by Carlow Gardaí

Gardaí seized almost €3,000 worth of suspected cannabis in two separate incidents in Carlow Town.

In the first, the Drugs Unit observed a car acting in a suspicious manner, its occupants were searched resulting in the seizure of €900 cannabis.

A man in his teens was arrested and charged to appear at the District Court at a later date.

Separately, Gardaí assisted by the Drugs Unit searched a car resulting in the seizure of €2,000 cannabis herb and other paraphernalia consistent with the sale and supply of drugs. An investigation is ongoing.

Sgt Peter McConnon says “We would urge people, any person that has any fears or information in relation to sale, supply or drug use in their area, especially with teenage children, please pick up the phone, ring your local garda station in total confidence, we have a dedicated drugs unit, people who are used to dealing with this, we will get somebody to follow up on it if you’ve any concerns, please make contact with your local station and we’ll put you through to the experts in dealing with these matters”.