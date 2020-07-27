€300m funding package expected to be announced for schools today for reopening next month

A funding package costing about €300m is expected to be announced later today, as part of plans to reopen schools next month.

Discussions on details for the reopening, were thrashed out over the weekend.

Enhanced cleaning regimes, investment in school buildings and more substitute teachers are just some of the measures planned to reassure people that school will be a safe place for their children.

The reason additional teachers are being sourced is because staff are being advised not to come in if they display symptoms of the virus.

A lack of clarity over whether the full reopening would actually happen has led to growing anxiety among parents and pupils.

It’s thought buy in to the for the measures from unions – who’ve played a key role in shaping them – will be vital to its success.

Targeted supports for students with special needs are also thought to be included in the planned 300 million euro package

The Cabinet will be briefed on the details today before its publication.