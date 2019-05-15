KCLR NewsNews & Sport
€35,000 a month generated in parking charges at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny
St Luke’s Hospital is generating more than €35,000 a month in parking charges.
New figures from the HSE reveal just how much money was received by hospitals around the country in 2017.
In excess of €425,000 was collected at St Luke’s car park which is operated by the hospital itself.
Others like Waterford University hospital have privately operated car parks – that one generated nearly €1,200,000.