€35,000 a month generated in parking charges at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny

Edwina Grace 15/05/2019

St Luke’s Hospital is generating more than €35,000 a month in parking charges.

New figures from the HSE reveal just how much money was received by hospitals around the country in 2017.

In excess of €425,000 was collected at St Luke’s car park which is operated by the hospital itself.

Others like Waterford University hospital have privately operated car parks – that one generated nearly €1,200,000.

