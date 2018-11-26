€4.7million funding confirmed for Kilkenny’s Abbey Creative Quarter

€4 point 7 million in funding has now been confirmed for Kilkenny’s Abbey Creative quarter.

The masterplan for the site was approved back in 2015 but now the money needed to get the works started is being made available to the county council.

Minister John Paul Phelan says the project has been included in an announcement made by Minister Eoghan Murphy and the Taoiseach this morning under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

Minister Phelan’s been telling KCLR News that 88 projects are being picked across the country with the Kilkenny site getting the funding in 2019 for the first stage of works to commence.