€4,000 already raised in Kilkenny Lions Club Christmas Hamper Appeal Auction

Just one show down and there’s already a few thousand euro in for the Kilkenny Lions Club Christmas Hamper Appeal.

The Farm Show last night sold all 25 of its lots with generous buyers snapping them up at over 90% of the overall value.

About €4,000 was raised for those in need locally.

And it doesn’t end there.

There’s a second Farm Show auction next Thursday (3rd December) from 7pm and three days of general auctioning on KCLR Breakfast with John Walsh from 7am and KCLR Lunch with John Keane from midday next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

