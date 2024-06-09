15 local women’s groups are set for some funding to the tune of €40,000.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced allocations in support of almost 500 groupings across the country.

Under the initiative, small grants are being provided to assist groups in every single county to enhance/improve their facilities and to purchase equipment.

The largest local allocation of €13,467, is to Carlow Women’s Centre with Carlow Women’s Aid, Ballinkillen Lorum Craft Group & Ballyloughan I.C.A. also set to benefit:

While in Kilkenny, there are amounts of between €500 and €3,500 for eleven teams;

Minister Humphreys says; “I am delighted to announce the successful projects today for Women’s Sheds, Groups and Networks throughout the country. These groups are working tirelessly within communities to provide both young and old with an outlet to socialise, upskill, relax and so much more.

“I am constantly amazed by the work, community spirit and ethos of the many, many groups that give so much of their time to enhance and improve their communities. I want you to know that I see what you do and I hope that through these grants my Department can help.”

Minister Humphreys added; “The grants today may be small in value but to the successful groups they are invaluable – they can open up so many possibilities for so many people. I will continue to engage with the communities of Ireland to see how my Department can continue to support you going forward.

“I would encourage all groups out there to check out www.gov.ie/drcd and see if you too can benefit from some of my Department’s programmes.”