€40,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb seized in Co Laois with one man arrested

€40,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb’s been seized in Co Laois.

The finding was made as part of Operation TARA when gardaí stopped a car on the M7 in Portlaoise yesterday (Tuesday).

The driver, a man his forties, was arrested and taken to a Garda Station in County Laois where he can be detained for up to a week.

The drugs are subject to analysis and the investigation is ongoing.