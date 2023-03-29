KCLR NewsNews & Sport
€40,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb seized in Co Laois with one man arrested
He can be detained for up to a week
€40,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb’s been seized in Co Laois.
The finding was made as part of Operation TARA when gardaí stopped a car on the M7 in Portlaoise yesterday (Tuesday).
The driver, a man his forties, was arrested and taken to a Garda Station in County Laois where he can be detained for up to a week.
The drugs are subject to analysis and the investigation is ongoing.