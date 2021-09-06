€45,000 for social enterprises in Carlow & Kilkenny

€45,000 has been granted for social enterprises across Carlow and Kilkenny.

Minister Heather Humphreys has announced funding under the capital grants scheme today

€1m in funding for social enterprises nationwide was announced by the Minister for Rural and Community development in total.

€23,500 has been allocated to Kilkenny county council with €21,500 going to the local authority in Carlow.

It’s to be used for buying new equipment or the carrying out of repairs or refurbishments to enable social enterprises to improve their services.

The Local Community Development Committees in each county will announce details shortly on how to apply for the grant funding and when the local closing dates will be.