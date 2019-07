Sinn Féin Children & Youth Affairs spokesperson has been reacting to recent figures which show the number of children waiting to see a consultant.

The figures reach 47,000, which is a 15,000 increase from 2016.

A third of these children have been waiting over a year.

TD Kathleen Funchion says that we are beyond crisis point and that the HSE & Government need to get their act together when it comes to children.