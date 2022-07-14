€50,000,000 fund announced by Minister Malcolm Noonan to refurbish vacant properties

A new €50,000,000 fund has been announced to help revitalise communities across Kilkenny and Carlow

It will see grants available for the refurbishment of vacant properties.

There are some conditions involved but Minister Malcolm Noonan says it’s a very positive initiative:

“It’s a grant scheme with a grant of a maximum of up to €30,000 for the refurbishment of vacant properties for occupation as a principal private residence with a top-up grant of €20,000 where there are additional works needed”.

“This is really a potentially transformational fund for small towns and villages across Ireland where we see such levels of vacancy and beautiful old houses that could be brought back into productive use for families to live in and add to the vibrancy of our town centres,” he added.