€7,000+ raised by April Sounds for Ukraine to be divided between UNICEF, Irish Red Cross and Kilkenny Civil Defence

More than €7,000 has been raised by a weekend of concerts in Kilkenny City.

April Sounds saw a number of well-known names perform at St Canice’s Cathedral and the Medieval Mile Museum.

Lisa O’ Neill, Rónán Ó Snodaigh & Myles O’Reilly, Arrivalists and Bríd Lyons kicked it all off on Friday night.

A world premiere of ‘All The Tired Horses’ performed by Lisa O’ Neill, Rónán Ó Snodaigh & Myles O’Reilly left the audience speechless.

O’ Neill had closed the final season of the last ever Peaky Blinders with her version of the song by Bob Dylan which she told our Sue Nunn all about recently – hear that here:

Stunning performances too from Caoimhe and Séamus Uí Flatharta as well as Kilkenny’s Gary O’Neill who showcased some tracks from his new EP while audiences also enjoyed Galway native Niamh Regan’s pre-gig chat with Irish Times journalist and Culture Vultures co-curator Tony Clayton-Lea.

Great offerings too from Code Of Behaviour, Ailbhe Reddy and local talent Elise while Limerick native, now Kilkenny based, John Hegarty brought proceedings to a close with the launch of new record ‘Twilight’ (out on Rollercoaster Records).

Super help too across the boards to bring the series to fruition while the crew from Happy Valley were on hand to offer up treats and coffees to the music-lovers who included some of the recently arrived Ukrainians.

Commenting on the concert series, Mayor of Kilkenny, Cllr. Andrew McGuinness said “The music community in Kilkenny is just incredible. We are blessed to have so many great people that are each important cogs in the wheel that makes our vibrant music scene so special”.

He adds “The April Sounds gigs over the weekend are evidence of that and a credit to Andrea Keogh and her passion for creating fantastic events, our brilliant Arts Officer Mary Butler, Gary and Dave from Rollercoaster Records, our talented sound and lighting technicians and of course the incredible lineup of performers who have all given us a lift after being starved from concerts like this for so long”.

And also says “It was particularly special to see the heartwarming welcome for the Ukrainian people in attendance who have found safety in Kilkenny. As Mayor, I’m immensely proud of our music community. They are simply great people”.

Kilkenny County Council’s Arts Officer Mary Butler says “It is fantastic to have the financial support of the LLPS funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media to enable us to deliver this wonderful music series. The breadth of performers and our beautiful Kilkenny venues enabled so many to experience the magic of live musical events once more. A huge thank you to all who made this happen.”

Proceeds of €5,682 are being donated to UNICEF and the Irish Red Cross for their respective Ukraine appeals with a further €1,500 given to Kilkenny Civil Defence for the urgent appeal it’s coordinating for those who’ve arrived from the war-torn country to settle locally.

