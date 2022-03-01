€750 raised at Tullow Mart for children in Ukraine

The farming community in Co Carlow has been doing its bit for the people Ukraine.

A special sale of two sheep took place at Tullow Mart today in aid of the UNICEF Children’s Fund. (Details of that here).

Mart Manager Eric Driver told KCLR News it’s “A very important charity at this current time, and they sold for €250 apiece and the mart matched one of those so that’s €750 going here from Tullow Mart and a kind word of thanks to Tom Stephenson for his ewes”