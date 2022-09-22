€80,000 in grant funding due to biodiversity projects in Carlow and Kilkenny

More than €80,000 in grant funding is coming the way of local biodiversity projects.

Seven in total in Carlow and Kilkenny are set to benefit from the allocations announced for local authorities by the Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan earlier today.

They’re among 128 community initiatives across the country set to benefit from a fund worth €1.4million.

Some of the bigger projects locally include over €15,000 for the Carlow Graveyards pilot and nearly €23,000 to tackle invasive species at Silaire Wood in and Woodstock Gardens in Inistioge.