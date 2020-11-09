€9 million announced for South Kilkenny Greenway

There’s another boost for the South Kilkenny Greenway with the announcement this morning of €9,000,000 in funding.

The investment in the route between Waterford & New Ross is part of a 63.5 million euro package confirmed by Ministers Eamon Ryan & Hildegarde Naughton.

It’s a joint venture between Kilkenny, Wexford & Waterford county councils.

Carlow Kilkenny Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan says it’ll be “transformative for South Kilkenny & the general south east”.

Deputy Phelan also says “We all know the change the Waterford Greenway brought to areas like Kilmacthomas, Dungarvan, the entire Comeraghs region and smaller towns and villages along its route. The impact will be similar for South Kilkenny and I’m delighted to be able to confirm the investment”.

He adds “This investment sees this government support the refurbishment of the disused New Ross to Waterford Railway through Rosbercon, Glenmore, Slieverue and Ferrybank as part of the Greenway connecting New Ross to Waterford City which incorporates the Kilkenny Greenway”.

Deputy Phelan concludes “This cycleway will ultimately form part of an extensive cycling and walking network across the South East region and provide an environmentally friendly alternative for commuters into Waterford and New Ross. We’ve all been walking and cycling more since the COVID pandemic struck and it’s great to see families out and about, exercising together and enjoying the fresh air. This investment augurs very well for the regional economy, regional wellbeing and will contribute further to our efforts to promote greener, cleaner and better ways of living.”

For more click on the map below to take you to kilkenny-greenway.com/