€9,000+ worth of drugs seized in Carlow Town with €600 found in a vehicle in Kilkenny City

Drugs worth more than €9,000 have been seized in Carlow Town.

It’s after searches were carried out yesterday at three premises by Gardaí assisted by the dog unit.

The significant amount of suspected cannabis will now undergo analysis and files are expected to follow.

Meanwhile, separately one man came to the attention of Gardaí in Kilkenny on routine patrol of the City last evening.

It transpired that the male, aged in his twenties, had traveled from Wexford and a search of his vehicle uncovered €600 worth of cannabis herb.

He was arrested and charged to Kilkenny District Court for offences including Sale and Supply contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act while his vehicle was also seized as its NCT had expired by almost a year.