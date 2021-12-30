Folk / RootsFolk / Roots
Easy Country : Show : 29/12/2021
|Harvest
|Neil Young
|Hank To Hendrix
|Neil Young
|Harvest Moon
|Neil Young
|Soon Enough
|Bennett-Wilson-Poole
|Find Your Own Truth
|Bennett-Wilson-Poole
|Calling Out Your Name
|Jimmy Nail
|Shotgun Grin
|Clive Barnes
|Poor Boy Blues
|Chet Atkins & Mark Knopfler
|Gentle On My Mind
|Molly Tuttle
|Walking After Midnight
|Garth Brooks
|Rose In Paradise
|Ray Lynam
|Lone Star State Of Mind
|Nanci Griffith
|Tecumseh Valley
|Nanci Griffith
|Speed of the Sound of Loneliness
|Nanci Griffith
|Angel From Montgomery
|Jessie Buckley
|Boulder To Birmingham
|Jessie Buckley
|Suite: Judy Blue Eyes
|Crosby, Stills & Nash
|Let It Be Me
|Ray La Montagne
|Behind Closed Doors
|Charlie Rich
|Georgia On My Mind
|Ray Charles
|He Stopped Loving Her Today
|Ray Lynam
|The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
|The Band
|Up On Cripple Creek
|The Band
|The Weight
|The Band
|Adios
|Linda Ronstadt
|Lo Siento Mi Vida
|Linda Ronstadt
|You Win Again
|Fats Domino
|Sunshine On Leith
|The Proclaimers
|Jesus Christ And The Holy Ghost
|Emlyn Holden
|This Secret
|Gráinne Hunt
|Something Is
|Richard Hawley
|To Beat the Devil
|Kris Kristofferson