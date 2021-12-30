Easy Country : Show : 29/12/2021

Harvest Neil Young

Hank To Hendrix Neil Young

Harvest Moon Neil Young

Soon Enough Bennett-Wilson-Poole

Find Your Own Truth Bennett-Wilson-Poole

Calling Out Your Name Jimmy Nail

Shotgun Grin Clive Barnes

Poor Boy Blues Chet Atkins & Mark Knopfler

Gentle On My Mind Molly Tuttle

Walking After Midnight Garth Brooks

Rose In Paradise Ray Lynam

Lone Star State Of Mind Nanci Griffith

Tecumseh Valley Nanci Griffith

Speed of the Sound of Loneliness Nanci Griffith

Angel From Montgomery Jessie Buckley

Boulder To Birmingham Jessie Buckley

Suite: Judy Blue Eyes Crosby, Stills & Nash

Let It Be Me Ray La Montagne

Behind Closed Doors Charlie Rich

Georgia On My Mind Ray Charles

He Stopped Loving Her Today Ray Lynam

The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down The Band

Up On Cripple Creek The Band

The Weight The Band

Adios Linda Ronstadt

Lo Siento Mi Vida Linda Ronstadt

You Win Again Fats Domino

Sunshine On Leith The Proclaimers

Jesus Christ And The Holy Ghost Emlyn Holden

This Secret Gráinne Hunt

Something Is Richard Hawley