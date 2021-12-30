Folk / RootsFolk / Roots

Easy Country : Show : 29/12/2021

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 30/12/2021

Harvest Neil Young
Hank To Hendrix Neil Young
Harvest Moon Neil Young
Soon Enough Bennett-Wilson-Poole
Find Your Own Truth Bennett-Wilson-Poole
Calling Out Your Name Jimmy Nail
Shotgun Grin Clive Barnes
Poor Boy Blues Chet Atkins & Mark Knopfler
Gentle On My Mind Molly Tuttle
Walking After Midnight Garth Brooks
Rose In Paradise Ray Lynam
Lone Star State Of Mind Nanci Griffith
Tecumseh Valley Nanci Griffith
Speed of the Sound of Loneliness Nanci Griffith
Angel From Montgomery Jessie Buckley
Boulder To Birmingham Jessie Buckley
Suite: Judy Blue Eyes Crosby, Stills & Nash
Let It Be Me Ray La Montagne
Behind Closed Doors Charlie Rich
Georgia On My Mind Ray Charles
He Stopped Loving Her Today Ray Lynam
The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down The Band
Up On Cripple Creek The Band
The Weight The Band
Adios Linda Ronstadt
Lo Siento Mi Vida Linda Ronstadt
You Win Again Fats Domino
Sunshine On Leith The Proclaimers
Jesus Christ And The Holy Ghost Emlyn Holden
This Secret Gráinne Hunt
Something Is Richard Hawley
To Beat the Devil Kris Kristofferson
Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 30/12/2021