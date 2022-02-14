Eco Logical With Brian Redmond: 10th February, 2022

Fast Fashion is one of the world’s biggest polluters with over 100 billion items of clothing being produced globally each year, using thousands of different chemicals. Yet 3 out of 5 items end up in landfill within 12 months. This week our focus is on Fast Fashion and how we can produce and shop more ethically and sustainably.

In this episode of Eco logical, Brian Redmond is joined by Sustainable Fashion Designer Zoë Carol Wong of zoecarol.com; Michelle Harding, Buyer at Pauls of Kilkenny; Conor Pulleton, Eoin Byrne and Conor Payne of Fianna Sustainable Activewear.

Listen back here: