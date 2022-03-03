Eco Logical with Brian Redmond: 24th February, 2022

Sustainable travel, green tourism, eco-friendly, leave no trace, carbon-footprints have become buzz words for a generation. But what do they mean? Can we holiday in an ecological way? In our fourth episode of Eco logical we take a look at Eco Tourism.

Roisin Finlay, General Manager at Sustainable Travel Ireland joined Brian to chat about the sustainable travel industry and how it has grown over the last number of years. Roisin discusses the difference between eco-tourism and sustainable travel and how all business involved in tourism need to be aware of their impact on the environment and their local communities.

Someone who knows a lot about both the environment and indeed Eco Tourism is former Green Party Minister, Mary White who owns and operates Blackstairs Eco Trails . Mary spoke with producer Ethna Quirke about her work within Backstairs Eco Trails as well discussing the importance and objectives of eco-tourism.