Eco Logical with Brian Redmond, February 18th 2022

This week on Eco logical we discuss food waste, with tips and advice on how to reduce food waste while at the same time saving money.

Ireland generates in the region of 1 million tonnes of food waste per year, worldwide that figure is estimated to be around 1.3 billion tonnes. Food waste alone is responsible for 8% of the world’s global carbon emissions and costs Irish householders approximately €700 per year.

Co-Owner of Thrive Café Helen Demetriou joined Brian in studio to chat about reducing their own carbon footprint and working to educate local people on living more sustainably. Thrive which is located in Tullow, Co. Carlow is all about food that is fresh, local and organic with a focus on balancing meals that are of right proportion of macro nutrients with portion sizes.

Craig Benton also known as Dr. Compost is an expert in both home and commercial composting and has been the lead Master Composter Trainer with Stop Food Waste.ie since the programme began.

Craig has trained more than 1,000 people in composting and food waste prevention.

Listen back here: