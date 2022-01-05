Education Minister admits schools will face challenges with reopening

The Education Minister admits the reopening of schools will ‘not be without challenge’.

Schools across Kilkenny and Carlow are to reopen as planned, following a meeting between teaching unions and the Department of Education.

It’s despite concerns from the ASTI that some schools could be missing up to 50% of their staff due to COVID-related absences.

One local primary school principal says many are struggling to find substitute staff.

Carlow Educate Together Principal Simon Lewis says lots of teachers are already self-isolating due to the rampant Omicron wave.

Education Minister Norma Foley says different schools will face different challenges:

“There is a very clear, I suppose, hierarchy of priority in terms of students, in terms of particular provisions being made for special schools and special classes and younger children who cannot engage in remote teaching and learning and obviously at second level for exam students. Schools will operate to their absolute maximum capacity”