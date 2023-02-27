Education Minister Norma Foley says there are “very ambitious plans for Kilkenny”.

She visited five city schools on Friday, hearing of the hopes from educators and pupils alike.

First stop was at St John’s Junior School on Michael Street and onto St John’s Senior School on Ballybought Street to hear how both are working towards amalgamating at the site of the latter.

She also stopped off at CBS Kilkenny and the School of the Holy Spirit before finishing up at the Kilkenny Model School.

KCLR News Reporter Edwina Grace was at the first two schools where she spoke with the Minister and others – hear that in full here: