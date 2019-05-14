Efforts continue to locate Carlow woman missing in Madrid after twin sister is found

A search is continuing in Spain for a Carlow woman missing since last Thursday.

Jennifer Osaro launched an appeal on Facebook yesterday for help in tracing her 26 year old twin sisters Mary and Martha who have both been living on and off in Madrid for the past 5 years.

She later issued an update to say Mary had been found but that Martha is still missing.

Reporter with the Irish Daily Mirror Ciara Phelan is following the story. She told KCLR news the girls will have been well known in Carlow where they attended primary school in Askea and secondary in St Leos.

She says they were on a night out in Madrid to celebrate their birthday when they went missing.