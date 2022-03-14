Efforts continuing to ensure Carlow student and others who fled Ukraine can continue studies at home

Work is ongoing to make sure Irish students fleeing Ukraine – like Carlow woman Racheal Diyaolu – are able to continue their studies in Ireland.

Medical student Rachael arrived home to Carlow last Thursday night after a difficult two weeks since the invasion started.

The Irish Universities Association has set up a working group to make sure everyone in her situation can stay at the same level with their education.

The majority of Irish students who have returned home from Ukraine have, like Racheal, been studying medicine or dentistry.