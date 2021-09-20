Efforts to halt weekend ESB outage planned for Bagenalstown

Talks are getting underway shortly to try and stop a planned power outage in Bagenalstown this weekend.

It’s due to fears that communion and confirmation celebrations planned for Saturday could be ruined by the outage.

Multi-million euro works to upgrade the supply are taking place from Thursday to Sunday but it means customers will be cut off temporarily at times

Local Councillor Andy Gladney’s among those meeting with ESB Networks and he says he hopes a solution can be found:

“We’re going to sit down and see what compromise can we come to. Maybe they can pick a certain time”