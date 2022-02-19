KCLR News
Efforts to identify location of burial ground at former Mother & Baby home.
OSI to re-examine records at Bessborough
The national mapping agency is to re-examine records from Cork to try identify the exact location of a children’s burial ground at a former mother and baby home site.
The Ordanance Survey of Ireland is seeking a ‘comprehensive analysis’ of maps from Bessborough, balancing information against other available records.
The Irish Examiner reports that the OSI outlined the plan in response to a letter from Cork County Council management.
Last summer a planning application for apartments on part of the site was refused.