Efforts to identify location of burial ground at former Mother & Baby home.

The national mapping agency is to re-examine records from Cork to try identify the exact location of a children’s burial ground at a former mother and baby home site.

The Ordanance Survey of Ireland is seeking a ‘comprehensive analysis’ of maps from Bessborough, balancing information against other available records.

The Irish Examiner reports that the OSI outlined the plan in response to a letter from Cork County Council management.

Last summer a planning application for apartments on part of the site was refused.