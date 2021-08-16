Efforts underway to repatriate 15 Irish citizens in Afghanistan while one Kilkenny woman says her thoughts are with those she met while working as a journalist there

Efforts are underway to repatriate 15 Irish citizens in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country.

Footage shows chaotic scenes at Kabul airport, where people are climbing structures trying to access flights and even holding onto a US Air Force plan as it takes off.

Ireland has agreed to take a small number of refugees, with the Foreign Affairs Minister saying he hopes the State can be as generous as possible in accepting those fleeing the Taliban.

Simon Coveney says the panic there is understandable.

Kilkenny woman Miriam Donohoe was working as a journalist in Afghanistan post 9-11 and says her thoughts are very much with those women she met at the time and how their lives will be impacted.

