Éist Carlow cancer support centre to hold an open day from 10am to 3pm today (Saturday)

Carlow’s cancer support centre is throwing open its doors today (Saturday, 28th May).

Éist is celebrating its tenth anniversary, also its recent move to a new premises in Idrone Park which was officially opened last evening (Friday) while its new website has gone live in recent days (see here).

There’s lots going on there between 10am and 3pm today.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace was at the centre yesterday to hear more: