Elderly man has car stolen from car park after doing his shopping

Kilkenny Gardaí are looking for anyone who may have seen a car that was stolen from an elderly man at the weekend to come forward.

At around 9 o’clock on Saturday night the 84-year-old man was putting his shopping into his car in the car park of Dunnes Stores in the city when a man came over offering to help him.

He accepted the help but when he went to put the trolley back in its place, the stranger drove off in his car.

It’s described as a dark blue Opel Corsa with an 04 KK 776 registration.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Gardaí on 056 7775000.