Elderly man that Gardaí were searching for in the River Nore has come forward safe and well

An elderly man that Gardaí were searching for in the River Nore has come forward to say he is safe and well.

Concerns were raised yesterday afternoon after a woman spotted the man enter the river near the Lacken Walk, and he was believed to have gone missing.

However it has since emerged that the man safely left the river afterwards.

He rang Kilkenny Garda Station yesterday evening to confirm that it had been a false alarm.

A full search of the river had been conducted by emergency services yesterday afternoon with members of Kilkenny Gardaí, Fire Brigade, the Irish Coast Guard’s rescue helicopter and Civil Defence all involved.

Kilkenny Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance during the search.