Elected members to consider future development in Carlow at special meeting

A special meeting of Carlow County Council has been called for Monday afternoon as the county’s development plan is considered.

The purpose of the plan is to guide development in the county up to 2028.

It has been devised by officials, planners, and the elected members of Carlow County Council over the past 18 months.

Cathaoirleach Fintan Phelan will be chairing the meeting and says there’s many aspects to the plan spanning across planning, environment, climate change, sustainability, roads and infrastructure:

“This plan encompasses a huge range of development aspects of our county and I’m confident we have a very strong plan for the next 6 years and I’d be very hopeful that the Councillors will support the adoption of the county development plan”