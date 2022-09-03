Electric Picnic goers will need rain jackets as yellow rainfall warning has been updated to orange

An orange rainfall warning will come into effect for Carlow, Kilkenny and 11 other counties tonight, as intense rainfall is forecast.

Met Eireann has issued yellow and orange weather warnings for Sunday.

The yellow alert for ‘all of Ireland’ will be in effect from 1 a.m. tomorrow (Sunday), while the orange warning will be in effect from 4 a.m.

The heavy rain will affect 13 counties in total, including the home of Electric Picnic, where it began to rain on festival goers in Stradbally, Laois, at midnight last night and has continued today.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather outlines what’s ahead: “So the status yellow warning has now been upgraded to a status orange warning for counties Carlow Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford. A local intense rainfall of up to 50 millimetres and possible squalls are likely, which will also involve some strong gusts.”