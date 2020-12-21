EMA approve Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use

A Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use across the EU.

The EMA says the Pfizer/BionTech jab has met its standards for quality, safety and efficacy.

Ireland is set to get over 2 million doses of the vaccine, and the rollout here is due to start by next Tuesday at the latest.

Today’s decision follows trials involving more than 40 thousand people.

Irishwoman Emer Cooke is the Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency – she says it’s a major step in the right direction.

The EMA’s Marco Cavaleri says the vaccine should still work against the new strain of coronavirus.