EMA says AstraZeneca vaccine’s benefits outweigh any risks

The benefits of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine outweigh the risk of side effects, according to the European Medicines Agency.

Europe’s health regulator says ‘at present’ there is no indication vaccination has caused the blood clot issues that have led to a number of countries suspending its use.

However, the EMA is continuing to review the situation with an update due on Thursday.

Executive Director of the EMA, Emer Cooke says in the meantime the benefit/risk remains positive.

Meanwhile, Moderna is to start a trial of its Covid vaccine on young children.

The company says over 6,700 children aged between 6 months and 12 years will take part in the US and Canada.