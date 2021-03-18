EMA conclude Astra Zeneca jab is safe and effective

The European Medicines Agency says the Astra Zeneca covid vaccine is safe and effective.

It follows a meeting of Europe’s health regulator to review the data on blood clots developed by a small number of people in Europe after they were vaccinated.

The use of the jab was suspended in a number of countries, including Ireland as a result.

The EMA could not definitively rule out a link with particular blood clotting and will start an awareness campaign.

However the Executive Director of the EMA, Emer Cooke, reiterated the organisation’s view that the benefits of the jab outweigh the risks of side effects;

“This is a safe and effective vaccine. Its benefits in protecting people form Covid-19, with the associated risks of hospitalisation and death, outweigh the possible risks. The committee also concluded that the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the event of blood clotting.”

The temporary suspension of the jab in Ireland has led to around 30,000 people having their vaccinations delayed.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says they plan to get to those healthcare workers and medically vulnerable people as soon as possible.