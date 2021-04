EMA recommends warning rare blood clots are possible side effects of J&J vaccine

Europe’s Health regulator says unusual blood clots should be listed as very rare possible side effects of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency says the overall benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

In a statement, the EMA says it took into consideration all the data currently available, with eight reports of serious cases of unusual blood clots in the US, one of which was fatal.

The cases reviewed were very similar to the cases that occurred with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.

As of April 13th, over 7 million people had received the one-shot jab in the states.