Emergency accommmodation to be provided for domestic abuse victims in Carlow

Emergency accommodation for victims of domestic violence is to be provided in Co. Carlow.

Carlow Women’s Aid, in conjunction with Carlow County Council, has identified suitable premises for two emergency family units.

It is hoped that the new premises will enable a wraparound service for families affected by domestic abuse.

The premises chosen on Old Dublin Road will adequately house two families in need.

Speaking to KCLR, Councillor John Cassin said it is a great development as demand for the service is very high across Carlow.