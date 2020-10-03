KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Emergency helicopter attends serious collision in Tullow
The incident occurred on the stretch between Tullow Community School and Mount Wolseley.
A serious collision has occurred on the Ardattin Road in Tullow, Co Carlow.
An emergency helicopter is currently at the scene, according to eyewitness reports.
A motorcyclist is believed to be seriously injured following the incident, which occurred on the stretch between Tullow Community School and Mount Wolseley.
Local Gardaí say the road will be reopened shortly.