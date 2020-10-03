KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Emergency helicopter attends serious collision in Tullow

The incident occurred on the stretch between Tullow Community School and Mount Wolseley.

Photo of Shauna McHugh Shauna McHugh Send an email 03/10/2020
Photo: www.garda.ie

A serious collision has occurred on the Ardattin Road in Tullow, Co Carlow.

An emergency helicopter is currently at the scene, according to eyewitness reports.

A motorcyclist is believed to be seriously injured following the incident, which occurred on the stretch between Tullow Community School and Mount Wolseley.

Local Gardaí say the road will be reopened shortly.

 

Photo of Shauna McHugh Shauna McHugh Send an email 03/10/2020